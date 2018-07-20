© Foad Ashtari / Reuters

A huge explosion and fire have engulfed an oil storage facility in Khomein, central Iran, leaving two people dead and one injured, according to local media citing officials.An oil purifier unit in Khomein industrial park caught fire around noon on Friday, Irna reports."The fire has been thoroughly contained, but the fire fighters are still on the scene to ensure the cooling operation," Deputy Governor of Markazi Province Fathollah Haqiqi said as cited by the agency.