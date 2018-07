© Ron Sachs / Global Look Press



Facebook must comply with Germany's laws banning Holocaust denial regardless of its own internal polices, authorities gave a warning to the company CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who said Holocaust deniers' comments should not be removed."There should be no place for anti-Semitism anywhere!" German Justice Minister Katarina Barley said in a Twitter post in response to Zuckerberg's recent comments he made in an interview to the Recode technology news website. She went on to say that anti-Semitism includes "verbal and physical attacks on Jews as well as the denial of Holocaust" and is "punishable by us and will be strictly prosecuted" in Germany.Her angry outburst was provoked by the Facebook's CEO comments, in which he said that Holocaust deniers' comments should not be deleted from the social network platform just because they "get something wrong.""There is a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened," he told Recode on Wednesday, adding that, even thoughThe social networks in Germany are obliged to delete "obvious" hateful content within 24 hours after a complaint is filed, while other reported content should be dealt with within a week."No one should defend those who deny Holocaust," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who actually introduced the so-called "network enforcement law" while he was a justice minister, said in a tweet, commenting on the recent developments. The legislation fully came into force on January 1, 2018.German officials are far from the only people concerned by Zuckerberg's comments, which actually provoked quite a stir on social media. Some people criticized the Facebook CEO by saying that he is the one who apparently got something wrong.Others seemed to be offended by his comments, which they called "unacceptable and outrageous." Some people also said the "Facebook leadership just ... has no moral compass" and is not fit for the job it is doing.Many people also disputed Zuckerberg's statement that Holocaust deniers do not intend to do any harm and warned that allowing them to continue could lead to potentially dangerous consequences. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said that "Holocaust denial is a willful, deliberate and longstanding deception tactic by anti-Semites that is incontrovertibly hateful, hurtful, and threatening to Jews."Others said that Holocaust denial could well be the first stage of a new Holocaust and lead to the revival of Nazism if left unchecked.The public outrage prompted Zuckerberg to issue a clarification to his statement just hours after his interview was published. "I personally find Holocaust denial deeply offensive, and I absolutely didn't intend to defend the intent of people who deny that," he said . He still tried to defend his position by saying thatStill, some people apparently did not find his arguments to be convincing enough.Facebook has recently been involved in a number of controversies related to its policy of dealing with hate speech and offensive content. In March, the social network giant refused to remove a post containing a death threat against the UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. In July, however, it went as far as to remove excerpts of the US Declaration of Independence during the Independence Day celebrations after considering them 'hate speech.'