FIFA's Head of Sustainability and Diversity Federico Addiechi has urged broadcasters to show less cutaways of beautiful women in the stands as part of efforts to tackle sexism in football.The world football governing body wants to get a more respectful image of female fans attending games as issues of sexual harassment during the World Cup were raised at FIFA media briefing on Wednesday.Half of the reported incidents included female broadcasters being harassed while on air.Addiechi said that FIFA will ask national broadcasters to stop zooming in on attractive women in stadiums to prevent potential 'sexist' incidents."The Russian state together with the Russian Football Union did quite a lot of work in terms of ruling off individuals that there were concerns about. A number of individuals were denied their FAN IDs. All this combined led to quite a good tournament," he added.