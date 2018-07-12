antifa
The "Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018," legislation introduced in the House, carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for those caught engaging in behaviors typically associated with the "antifa" movement of anti-fascist activists.

Under the act, anyone "wearing a mask" or in disguise who "injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person ... in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege" would be subject to a fine or up to 15 years in prison.

The bill was introduced in the House last month but received renewed attention on Tuesday after alt-right personality Mike Cernovich encouraged his followers to call their representatives and "let them know what you think" about the legislation.



Antifa activists, who often wear masks, have gained nationwide attention for engaging in violent clashes. Many activists in the movement have also disrupted actions planned by white supremacist groups.

The bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Dan Donovan (N.Y.) and is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Pete King (N.Y.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Ted Budd (N.C.).

The bill is currently in the House Judiciary Committee.