Bray may claim to advocate for anti-authoritarian socialism, but his naked embrace of violence against all who oppose him and his ideological fellows makes clear that, were Antifa to achieve significant power, the result would be no different from any of the other deadly socialist revolutions we've seen.

The group's manifesto openly rejects free speech and defends assassinationsKeith Ellison, the deputy director of the Democratic National Committee and congressman from Minnesota, recently ignited a Twitter firestorm when he tweeted out a picture of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, a book, he declared, that would "strike fear in the heart of" Donald Trump. Upon reading Antifa, it's easy to see why the tweet generated so much controversy.Since its release last August, the handbook, by Dartmouth lecturer Mark Bray, has garnered attention as one of the few windows available into the mind of the newly prominent Antifa movement. Bray makes clear from the beginning that the book isn't an attempt at a neutral rehashing of facts, but rather "is an unabashedly partisan call to arms" for the purpose of equipping activists "with the history and theory necessary to defeat the resurgent Far Right." He articulates clearly the revolutionary ideology of the far left and defends using violence in its service, from street brawls to kidnappings to assassinations. For those who do not desire to see the world reborn in the flames of global anti-capitalist revolution, the popularity of The Anti-Fascist Handbook should prove alarming.Antifa's somewhat obvious immediate goal is the eradication of (what Bray considers to be) fascism. However, conveniently for Antifa,." This meaning speaks to the broader end of the revolutionary left that Bray sees Antifa as a part of. This end,Bray's many arguments against free speech-and in favor of violence-sound terrifyingly rational, at least in the context of his stated goals. The overthrow of capitalism most likely can't be accomplished by working within the current state system, so there is no need to be concerned with the tenets of that system. Free speech, for example, plays a vital role in the preservation of our social harmony.However, for the revolutionary left, the total elimination of injustices-not just their minimization-is the goal. Rather than viewing free speech as a way to keep things from becoming worse, Bray flat out rejects the First Amendment as a tool that can be used by oppressors. In his words, "at the heart of the anti-fascist outlook is a rejection of the classical liberal phrase...'I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.'" Instead, Bray opens the book with a quote from a leftist revolutionary killed in the Spanish Civil War: "[F]ascism is not to be debated, it is to be destroyed!"Perhaps it could be justified, under the most extreme of circumstances, to curtail some speech, for instance, if the literal incarnation of Hitler were to start giving rousing speeches at bars across the country. However, Bray makes clear that, from the anti-fascist point of view, such a farfetched scenario would mean it's already too late; instead, potential Nazi movements must be stifled in their infancy. This allowance leads to an ever-increasing number of people who need to be destroyed. For Bray, politicians like President Trump, media figures like Ann Coulter and Bill O'Reilly, and intellectuals like Charles Murray all deserve to be nipped in the bud speech-wise due to their opinions.The 20th-century political philosopher Eric Voegelin argued that at the core of all revolutionary ideologies was the libido dominandi, a lust to control and dominate.The Anti-Fascist Handbook is necessary reading for all those who wish to defend a free society, in order to understand the illiberalism they're up against.