"These defensive methods work only if there are enough black-clad others nearby. A single person in all black and multiple face masks is an eye grabber."



Finally, the Times claimed that dressing in black militant gear and concealing your face forms an "emotional connection" with other rioters.



"Tactical considerations aside, it's this emotional connection with other members of the bloc that many practitioners highlight the most in interviews," they proclaimed. "It's why soldiers and police have uniforms."

Coca-Cola

Disney

MTV

Nintendo

Harry Potter

Corona Extra (Beer)

DC Comics

Transformers

Star Wars

Sega

Playstation

Marvel

Walmart is sellingThe mega-retailer is offering at least 13 different sweatshirts "made in Mexico of 100% COTTON for all-day comfort" promoting the group whose activities were "formally classified " by the Obama Administration "as domestic terrorist violence" as early as April 2016, according to Politico, despite the group's efforts to downplay this determination."Antifa," or Anti-Fascist Action, is an informal grouping of communist, anarchist, and other far-left street gangs. Drawing inspiration Antifa is well known for dozens of violent crimes against people they consider "fascists" on both sides of the Atlantic. As Breitbart News's Ian Mason cataloged , to Antifa, "fascists" include "in no particular order":None of this has stopped Antifa from receiving a rash of positive press from American left-leaning media outlets; acceptance from both Democratic politicians and Republicans like John McCain, Marco Rubio, and Mitt Romney; and, now, its own clothing collection at Walmart."Just remember to keep creating a better world," the clothing advertisements encourage.This glorification of Antifa was mirrored Friday byIn their guide, the Times explains why a uniform look is needed, from Breitbart News's Charlie Nash:Walmart has come under previous criticism for selling "Black Lives Matter" shirts and other items. Following a request from the national Fraternal Order of Police, the retail giant eventually removed one of the items last December, shirts that said "Bulletproof," but refused to remove the rest.As with the "Black Lives Matter" paraphernalia, the Antifa products are being sold by a third party manufacturer, in this case, Tee Bangers, on Walmart's website.Tee Bangers list as partners the following household names on their "About Us" page: