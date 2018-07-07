NUIS has launched a program to pay Israeli university students $2,000 to spread pro-Israel propaganda online for 5 hours per week from the "comfort of home."
The union is also partnering with Israel's Jewish Agency to send Israeli students as missionaries to spread propaganda in other countries, for which they will also receive a stipend.
This active recruitment of Israeli students is part of Israel's orchestrated effort to suppress the Palestinian solidarity movement under the guise of combating "delegitimization" of Israel and anti-Semitism.
The involvement of the official Israeli student union as well as Haifa University, Tel Aviv University, Ben-Gurion University and Sapir College in these state propaganda programs will likely bolster Palestinian calls for the international boycott of Israeli academic institutions.
Paying students to spread Israeli propaganda online
This is our opportunity, as Israeli students, to provide hasbara [state propaganda] that is correct and balanced, to help in the struggle against the delegitimization of the State of Israel and against hatred of Jews in the world.That is one of the exhortations in a Hebrew document issued by NUIS, and translated by The Electronic Intifada, inviting Israeli students to apply for a program to help spread Israel's message.
The project seeks to take advantage of the fact that "Many students in Israel master the Internet and are proficient at using the Internet and social networking and various sites and are required to write and express themselves in English."
The paid scholarship will allow them to get training and then work from home for five hours per week for a year to "refute" what it calls "misinformation" about Israel on social networking sites.
Among the stated goals of the scholarships is "to deepen and expand hasbara activities of students in the State of Israel." The document explains:
The Internet allows uncontrolled access to content from marginal groups and therefore can influence many audiences who are exposed to such information, particularly young people who are more easily influenced.Work from the "comfort of home"
The Internet, then, is used as a major tool for the dissemination of anti-Semitism, hatred of Israel and of Jews and thus the Internet is also the place to battle against such sites, pull the ground from under them and to provide reliable and balanced information.
The NUIS program document explains:
After training, the student will begin his activities. The student will do the activities in the comfort of his home, where every week he will be obligated to about 5 hours of activities for a period of one calendar year (not academic year). Students will be paid a total of NIS 7,500 [$2,000] to perform the tasks of the project, at least 5 hours weekly for a total of 240 hours of activities under the project umbrella.What is completely missing from the program is any indication that criticism of Israel could be valid. Rather the National Union of Israeli Students apparently seeks to indoctrinate Israeli students that every criticism of Israel is "hate" and "anti-Semitism" and that the Internet should be seen as a battlefield on which they are foot soldiers.
Using e-learning tools for government propaganda
An interesting aspect of the NUIS program is that it uses the common open source virtual learning environment Moodle as its interface with program participants. This interface can be found at students.digitalchange.co.il.
Whereas Moodle was designed for education - to spread mind-opening learning beyond the constraints of geography - the Israeli innovation here is to use it for mind-narrowing propaganda: getting students to be uncritical, to not think for themselves, but rather to spread Israel's state-sponsored propaganda.
See the world, spread more propaganda
NUIS has also partnered with the Jewish Agency, the Israeli state body that encourages Jews from around the world to settle on stolen Palestinian land, to spread propaganda on college campuses around the world.
The Jewish Agency website announces, as translated from Hebrew by Dena Shunra for The Electronic Intifada:
For the first time in Israel - a unique, world-encompassing scholarship, in cooperation between the Student Union and the Jewish Agency.Training for these overseas missions for successful applicants will take place at Haifa University, Tel Aviv University, Ben-Gurion University and Sapir College, after which the would-be missionaries "will set off for a one-year mission in the various Jewish communities around the world, and will also receive a scholarship of up to NIS 5,000 [$1300]."
Every year the Jewish Agency of Israel sends approximately 150 emissaries to various places around the world - North America, England, South Africa, Australia, Germany, Italy and South America, who engage in Jewish education and hasbara in three main streams - Hillel emissaries (to campuses around North America), community emissaries and youth movement emissaries.
Applications are open to Israeli citizens who have lived in the country for three years, those who have completed service in the Israeli army, and those who speak foreign languages, among other criteria.
A student union in the service of the state
In most countries student unions often find themselves at odds with state authorities, fighting for the rights of students. But it would appear that Israel's "student union" does not so much represent students and fight for their rights, but represents the state in the state's efforts to recruit students to do its political bidding.
In this sense, the NUIS functions in a very similar way to Israel's "trade union" the Histadrut.
Who funds NUIS and what role do they play in government propaganda efforts?
See: Israel's "pretty face": How National Union of Israeli Students does government's propaganda dirty work
Translation: Students in the Struggle against Anti-Semitism on the Internet
National Union of Israeli Students
Students in the Struggle against Anti-Semitism on the Internet
Vision and background:
The National Union of Israeli Students [NUIS] unites about 300,000 students from all over the country. NUIS promotes the goals and objectives of students, guards the status of students and impacts the public agenda in all aspects from the perspective that the future generation should be a full partner in shaping the Israeli reality of tomorrow.
For young people the Internet is first of all a tool for work and study. Many students in Israel master the Internet and are proficient at using the Internet and social networking and various sites and are required to write and express themselves in English. Like other web users, students encounter anti-Semitic websites disseminating hatred of Israel and hatred of Jews on the Internet.
In recent years use of the Internet for work, finding information and leisure has become accepted and common all over the world. Alongside the development of the Internet and its use, websites have developed that disseminate anti-Semitic and false information that one could not find a publisher [for] in the pre-Internet age.
The Internet allows uncontrolled access to content from marginal groups and therefore can influence many audiences who are exposed to such information, particularly young people who are more easily influenced.
The Internet, then, is used as a major tool for the dissemination of anti-Semitism, hatred of Israel and of Jews and thus the Internet is also the place to battle against such sites, pull the ground from under them and to provide reliable and balanced information.
In the present reality, in which the Internet has become a key tool in spreading anti-Semitism, and given that most students use this medium, it is requested that Israeli students will be the ones to lead the battle against hostile websites.
The following proposed scholarships will allow students to map the anti-Semitic websites and to deal with what is said on them. During the project students can work on social networks to refute misinformation comprehensively available throughout this medium.
Project goals
- This is our opportunity, as Israeli students, to provide hasbara [state propaganda] that is correct and balanced, to help in the struggle against the delegitimization of the State of Israel and against hatred of Jews in the world.
Student activities
- To deal with, struggle [against] and reduce dissemination of anti-Semitism on the Internet;
- To deepen and expand hasbara activities of students in the State of Israel;
- To increase the awareness and involvement of the National Union of Israeli Students, local student associations, and students in general about what is happening in the world concerning Jews and the status of Israel.
After training, the student will begin his activities. The student will do the activities in the comfort of his home, where every week he will be obligated to about 5 hours of activities for a period of one calendar year (not academic year). Students will be paid a total of NIS 7,500 [$2,000] to perform the tasks of the project, at least 5 hours weekly for a total of 240 hours of activities under the project umbrella.
The scholarship will be given to the student at three periods; in April, in August at the NUIS scholarship award ceremony, and in November.
Students will be admitted into the project only if they are members of student union at their institution of higher learning, provided such institution is a member of NUIS. Applications are made through the NUIS website www.nuis.co.il at the scholarships page.
Translation: Student Union and Jewish Agency scholarship
Shacham Scholarship - Jewish Agency and Student Union
A scholarship which is a mission - the Jewish Agency and Student Union
Shacham - Mission, Education, Action
For the first time in Israel - a unique, world-encompassing scholarship, in cooperation between the Student Union and the Jewish Agency.
Every year the Jewish Agency of Israel sends approximately 150 emissaries to various places around the world - North America, England, South Africa, Australia, Germany, Italy and South America, who engage in Jewish education and hasbara in three main streams - Hillel emissaries (to campuses around North America), community emissaries and youth movement emissaries.
The scholarship introduces program participants with content relevant to the position, in a 12-meeting course, which is held every other weeks and deals with various issues:
The course is experiential and includes lectures from the very best lecturers in the country, an active and reflective workshop, an educational experience of collaboration and coping both intellectually and emotionally with a variety of different topics. In August 2012, course graduates will set off for a one-year mission in the various Jewish communities around the world, and will also receive a scholarship of up to NIS 5,000.
- Jewish identity
- Israeli society
- Tikkun Olam [the religious obligation to repair the world - or make it better]
- Hasbara skills
- History of the Nation of Israel in modern times
- and more...
The course will be held in four regional centers:
Eligibility for application:
- South: Sapir College/Ben Gurion [University]
- Center: Tel Aviv University
- Jerusalem: the Hebrew University
- North: the Haifa University.
Admittance to the program is conditional upon passing the screening process, which will be held in November-December 2011 at the various campuses.
- Students in their last years of study for an academic degree;
- Holding Israeli citizenship and having lived in Israel for at least 3 years.
- Having completed military or national service.
- With good command of English/Russian/Spanish/French/Portuguese/or other languages.
- Having experience as camp counselors, teachers, and the ability to speak publicly.
- Having an affinity to Judaism and the Israeli culture and familiarity with Diaspora Jewry.
Applications can be filed here: [http://shlichut.org.il/?yI3AokS1]
For further information, call Karen at 02-6216233
