Israeli soldiers paid to "Tweet, Share, Like and more"

Israeli students paid to promote Israel on social media

The content team is responsible for creating original content in a news format.



The monitoring team is responsible for "monitoring efforts while reporting and removing anti-Semitic [sic] content from social networks in a variety of languages." (The program conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism; see below.)



The New Media team is responsible for social media channels, "including Facebook accounts in English, French and Portuguese, Twitter, YouTube channels, and so on."



The Wikipedia team is "responsible for writing new entries and translating them into languages that operate in the program, updating the values of current and relevant information, tracking and preventing bias in the program's areas of activity."

Campaign to infiltrate Wikipedia

"A pro-Israel pressure group is orchestrating a secret, long-term campaign to infiltrate the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia."



While it is common and appropriate for individuals to edit Wikipedia entries to add factual information and remove inaccurate statements, this project was the antithesis of such editing. As EI, reported, its purpose was "to rewrite Palestinian history, pass off crude propaganda as fact, and take over Wikipedia administrative structures to ensure these changes go either undetected or unchallenged."

"The organizers' aim was twofold: to affect Israeli public opinion by having people who share their ideological viewpoint take part in writing and editing for the Hebrew version, and to write in English so Israel's image can be bolstered abroad."

Social Media Missions for Israel

"Act.il says that its app has 12,000 sign-ups so far, and 6,000 regular users. The users are located all over the world, though the majority of them appear to be in the United States. Users get 'points' for completed missions; top-ranked users complete five or six missions a day. Top users win prizes: a congratulatory letter from a government minister, or a doll of David Ben-Gurion, Israel's founding prime minister."

Teens in American JCCs carry out missions assigned from Israel

"The dozen or so Israelis sitting around a conference table at a Jewish community center in Tenafly, New Jersey, on a recent Wednesday night didn't look like the leading edge of a new Israeli government-linked crowdsourced online propaganda campaign.



"Tapping on laptops, the group of high school students and adult mentors completed social media 'missions' assigned out of a headquarters in Herzliya, Israel."

"In November, the Boston media room created a mission for the app that asked users to email a Boston-area church to complain about a screening there of a documentary that is critical of Israel. The proposed text of the email likens the screening of the film to the white supremacist riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, and calls the film's narrator, Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, a 'well-known anti-Semite.'"

"Media Room Ambassadors are students and adult mentors who are trained with the knowledge, skills, and tools to positively influence public discourse by developing pro-Israel social media campaigns."

Israeli Government Ministry backs secret online campaigns

"Analysis of the world of social media, in terms of content, technology and network structure, emphasizing centers of gravity and focuses of influence, methods, messages, organizations, sites and key activists, studying their characteristics, areas, realms and key patterns of activities of the rival campaign and formulating a strategy for an awareness campaign against them in this realm and managing crises on social media. That is, surveilling of activities mainly in the digital arena."



Officials at the ministry are charged with "construction and promotion of creative and suitable programs for new media."

The unit works to keep its activities secret from the public.

Israel's UNIT 8200

To be clear, this is an occupying military working covertly to achieve censorship of reporting on its atrocities.

YouTube & Google officials meet with Israeli Minister YouTube

"Strengthening pro-Israel organizations that mobilize and coordinate a network of 'nodes' e.g. Jewish Community Public Affairs (JCPA) and its network of Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRCs) in the USA; Hillel, which is present in nearly five hundred locations in the U.S. and globally; the Israel Action Network (IAN) that reaches nearly 160 federations in the U.S.; or the Jewish Congress (WJC) that represents dozens of Jewish communities around the world."



The detailed, 32-page document reported that in recent years "a massive investment of resources and talent" had been directed against the pro-Palestine movement. One of the results, the paper said, was to create a "world-wide pro-Israel network." It was this network that the report wished to mobilize. One of the paper's concerns was that since Israel's 2014 attack on Gaza "a growing number of Jews have become more critical of Israel."

The document recommended a degree of stealth,

"Palestinians' digital rights and access to the Internet are compromised in very basic ways, because Israel controls the infrastructure and services of Palestinian telecommunication companies in the West Bank."