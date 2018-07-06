Kasselstrand believes this is the only way to solve Sweden's problems:
"It's not enough for a restrictive immigration policy. It is not enough to want to stop immigration. In order to solve the major societal problems in Sweden, one has to dare to talk about re-immigration. And not on a small one, but on a large-scale," he said.
The AfS leader wants all residence permits since the year 2000 to be re-examined. According to him the much larger right-wing Social Democrats do not dare to address this subject.
For Kasselstrand integration has been a total failure. Two days ago he told Fria Tider:
"Sweden's integration policy has been a total failure for 30 years. All politicians have failed. They have only burned our tax money. That is why a return is important, and that it is quick."The Alternative for Sweden is still a relatively small party, but as said in an interview with Voice of Europe, Kasselstrand's goal is to enter parliament and put the pressure on other parties.
