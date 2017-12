"I'm very certain it is legit. See the article on friatider. Since they are being sued for publishing this info, it must mean it is correct."

Swedish newspaper Friatider says a large amount of data from the Criminal Data System was secretly provided to "Nordfront". Together with " Gang Rape Sweden " they published the judicial database last Friday.The leaked data discloses: Decision date, name, social security number, court, destination number, date of judgment, period of imprisonment, region and place of investigation for the prosecution and verification of suspects.. The over representation for immigrants is 18.2. The investigation also claims that the direct costs of immigrants' crime is well above SEK 20 billion (2 billion euros) a year.According to Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen the data is. According to them it is a serious breach of the Personal Data Act (PUL). Swedish mainstream media seemed not happy as well: For example newspaper SVT published an article about the fact that this is one of Sweden's biggest data crimes.The incident is another proof of the fact that Sweden rather keeps its migrant crime data away from the public eye: Publishing migrant crimes is a 'bigger problem' than the crimes themselves. While a lot of people all over the world already know what is really happening in the country, its politicians prefer to avoid reality.Update:We've talked with a representative of "Gang Rape Sweden", here's their short reply:"Yes, it's verified information sentencing decisions by the prison system basically."