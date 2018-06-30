Two North Texas towns experienced a rarity early Sunday morning: a heat burst that sent temperatures soaring to nearly 100 degrees at a time when temperatures are usually in decline.The heat burst was observed in the Texas towns of Breckenridge and Eastland, according to the National Weather Service. At the Stephens County Airport just outside Breckenridge,"A heat burst occurs when precipitation from a dying thunderstorm evaporates and a strong downdraft accelerates toward the ground," said the NWS. "Air warms and dries as it is compressed near the ground."In addition to the temperature spike, wind gusts to nearly 50 mph were reported and humidity levels plummeted as low as 13 percent. Five hours later, temperatures were down to the daily low of 80 degrees.Breckenridge, a town of about 6,000, is located 100 miles west of Fort Worth.