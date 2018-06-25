RT reports:
A new 3D reconstruction of Julius Caesar's head gives unprecedented insight into what the famous Roman general looked like all those years ago - including the bizarre proportions of his cranium.You can see the monstrosity that resulted above. The only problem is: Caesar didn't look like that.
The result is a remarkably lifelike depiction of Caesar, down to the unusual skull shape said to have been the result of his difficult birth.
"So he has a crazy bulge on his head," Buijtendorp said of his skull, HLN reports. "A doctor said that such a thing occurs in a heavy delivery. You do not invent that as an artist."
For decades one bust has been commonly believed to be a contemporary reproduction of Caesar's appearance: the 'Tusculum' bust housed in the Museo d'Antichita in Turin, Italy. It probably depicts Caesar in the last years of his life, i.e. in his 50s. As you can see below, it shares some features with reproduction above, but that's where the similarity ends:
inveterate blowhard and egomaniacal enemy of Caesar, surely would have mentioned Caesar's allegedly giant head if it were true - he never missed an opportunity to say something disparaging about Caesar in his private correspondence.
It looks as if Buijtendorp and d'Hollosy are just following in the footsteps of Cicero - this time under the guise of 'science' - in order to smear Caesar, who was perhaps the greatest Roman who ever lived. But like most great people, he was constantly embattled by a demonization campaign instituted by his harshest opponents (who themselves made up a tiny minority of the Roman ruling class and people), a campaign that continues to this day. Sound familiar?