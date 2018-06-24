hawaii fissure
© Ryan Finlay‎
The ground splitting apart and raising/lowering on the two sides. The cracks here went down 40-50 feet in certain spots.
New huge cracks next to two small fissures technically considered part of fissure 10 up at the corner of Pomaikai and Malama are growing and now steaming. The cracks on these properties run parallel to each other approximately 100 ft wide at their widest point going in the direction straight down rift in the middle of the fissure line.

kilaeua fissure steam
© By Ryan Finlay‎ via Hawaii Tracker
This crack next to the house has widened and is now steaming as of the past few days. I registered 124 degrees in the new crack next to the shed right in front of us.
This doesn't necessarily mean a whole lot unless we begin to see changes at fissure 8 which we still really haven't seen yet. But the ground is still splitting apart, cracks are widening and we're seeing more and more steam up there.
kilaeua fissure
© By Ryan Finlay‎ via Hawaii Tracker
This crack next to the carport continues to widen.
kilaeua fissure
© By Ryan Finlay‎ via Hawaii Tracker
Can’t see the bottom of this one. This also shows how careful you need to be when areas like this. Often times the grass and roots will hold the surface together above a crack that might drop 60 feet.
kilaeua fissure
© By Ryan Finlay‎ via Hawaii Tracker
This crack continues to widen. There was a platform laid over it that is now completely inside the cracked area where before it spanned the crack.
and here a video. That is terrifying!


It's definitely worth continuing to monitor these cracks and their width and their temperature.