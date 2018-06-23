Coverage of the Kilauea eruption threatening Puna subdivisions.
The new figure comes amid ongoing eruptions on the Big Island, which have forced thousands from their homes.
Lava fountains from fissure no. 8 continue to feed a channelized flow headed toward the sea, while at least two other fissures are also active.
Comment: When lava flows like white water rapids:
Off Kapoho, lava continues to enter the sea, creating new land and plumes of laze - haze and shards of glass.
The delta off Kapoho has grown to a stunning 380 acres since Wednesday, according to officials, while Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea's summit has doubled in size since eruptions began in early May.
On Friday, Hawaii County Civil Defense said lava spewing from fissure no. 8 poses "no immediate threat at this time" though people who live in lower Puna are being urged to remain vigilant.
As the eruptions continue, residents are opening up their homes and donating whatever they can to help the displaced. Several nonprofits and churches have also pitched up, putting up micro-homes or offering residents land on which to pitch a tent.
Authorities fear the true figure of homes destroyed is upwards of 700, and are scrambling to address a growing housing crisis.
While fissure activity continues in lower Puna, sizable earthquakes and steam explosions at the summit of Kilauea have also been occurring almost daily.
Thursday marked the 10th day in a row that there was an earthquake above a magnitude of 5.0 at the summit. None of the quakes have been strong enough to trigger a tsunami, and all of them were caused by an explosive eruption at the summit.
You can watch the video here
