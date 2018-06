© Andrew Hara



Thursday marked the 10th day in a row that there was an earthquake

above a magnitude of 5.0

Hawaii County authorities say the number of homes confirmed destroyed in ongoing eruptions is now at 614. The new figure comes amid ongoing eruptions on the Big Island, which have forced thousands from their homes. U.S. Geological Survey scientists said lava continues to enter the sea, creating new land since Wednesday, according to officials, while Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea's summit has doubled in size since eruptions began in early May. On Friday, Hawaii County Civil Defense said lava spewing from fissure no. 8 poses "no immediate threat at this time" though people who live in lower Puna are being urged to remain vigilant. As the eruptions continue, residents are opening up their homes and donating whatever they can to help the displaced. Several nonprofits and churches have also pitched up, putting up micro-homes or offering residents land on which to pitch a tent. While fissure activity continues in lower Puna, sizable earthquakes and steam explosions at the summit of Kilauea have also been occurring almost daily. None of the quakes have been strong enough to trigger a tsunami, and all of them were caused by an explosive eruption at the summit.