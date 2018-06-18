The Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, saw an explosive eruption Saturday morning and no injury has been reported.The eruption was observed at around 7:20 a.m. local time at one of the peaks of the volcano, spewing volcanic ash 4,700 meters into the sky, according to the local weather agency.Sakurajima is an active composite volcano and a former island in Kagoshima prefecture.The weather agency maintained the alert level for the volcano at level 3 on a scale of 5, restricting entry into the mount and warning of falling rocks.