Sakurajima volcano, on Kyushu island in southern Japan, erupted on June 16, blasting smoke thousands of meters into the air, according to Japanese Media.
The Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, saw an explosive eruption Saturday morning and no injury has been reported.

The eruption was observed at around 7:20 a.m. local time at one of the peaks of the volcano, spewing volcanic ash 4,700 meters into the sky, according to the local weather agency.

Sakurajima is an active composite volcano and a former island in Kagoshima prefecture. The most recent eruption started on May 2, 2017.



The weather agency maintained the alert level for the volcano at level 3 on a scale of 5, restricting entry into the mount and warning of falling rocks.