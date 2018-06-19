© Alamy Stock Photo



A 46-year-old grandmother strangled a rabid bobcat to death after the animal attacked her in her front yard in north-eastern Georgia.The Athens-Banner Herald reported that DeDe Phillips of Hart county had gone outside on 7 June to take a picture when the bobcat lunged at her.Phillips said she grew up in the country, whereAs a result, she knew something about the animal's behavior and how to fight back."I thought, 'not today'," she told the newspaper. "There was no way I was going to die."She grabbed the cat by its throat and didn't let go. She was afraid of calling for help, she said, because her five-year-old granddaughter was in the house."Once I got him where he wasn't moving," she said, "I started screaming for my daughter-in-law to call 911."Her son arrived with a gun, she said, but she didn't want him to fire because she was so close. So he pulled a knife."My son stabbed it four or five times," she said, "but it never budged so I knew it was completely dead."Phillips suffered a broken finger and several bite and claw wounds to her hands, arms, chest and legs. She was also treated for rabies.