A coyote attacked a 9-year-old child in Davie County Thursday night, according to Davie County Animal Control.Animal Control received a report of an animal attack at 6:35 pm.The attack occurred at 942 Markland Road in Advance.e.The coyote had been trying to attack the family dog before attacking the child.The victim's mother was able to fend off the coyote.The child suffered minor injuries and is being checked for rabies exposure.The coyote could not be located.State Wildlife Officials have been made aware of the attack, Animal Control officials said.