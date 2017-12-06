A pair of wild boars charged into a Kyoto school Monday morning, wreaking havoc and disrupting classes.The nearly three-foot-long boars raced about Higashiyama Middle School and High School.Students were evacuated. One male student said he freaked out when his friend pointed out the boars running about and that they charged at people.The two boars were shot with a tranquilizer gun and caught in nets.In a related incident, two other boars appeared around half-a-mile away. Police are monitoring the situation.