The number of people killed in wild animal attacks in Chitwan National Park and buffer zones has increased.According to the record of the CNPOf them, seven were killed in rhino attack, five in elephant attack and two in tiger attack., shared CNP information officer Nurendra Aryal.An Indian national had also lost his life in course of visiting the elephant breeding centre last year.The CNP provides Rs 500,000 compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 100,000 to the injured for their medical treatment.Recently the compensation amount has been doubled. The CNP has appealed to the people to adopt precaution while visiting CNP and nearby areas.