Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had said that Syrian air defenses intercepted 71 of more than 100 missiles that the United States, the United Kingdom, France launched on Friday in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma."In anti-aircraft combat, the Russian-made Pantsir S-1 system that had been previously supplied to the Syrian armed forces was actively used," he added.Konashenkov further commented that the strikes had involved cruise missiles launched from the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf and the eastern Syrian city of al-Tanf. The attack targeted the facilities that were not bunkers protected by the Syrian air defenses, he pointed out, adding that those were facilities were built on the surface."However, not long ago, this system destroyed a fighter jet of one of the neighboring states, which tried to violate the Syrian airspace," he added.On Saturday, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States and France, launched several missiles at targets in Syria. The representatives of the US and France have praised the strikes as a success, with Presidents Trump and Macron saying that the missiles launched by the countries' militaries reached their targets. US Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday that the Syrian air defense systems were absolutely ineffective against US and allied missiles fired at Syrian targets on Saturday, and Russia's claims that Syria had shot down a number of missiles are completely false.