S-400 and Pantsir-S anti-aircraft weapon systems will remain in Syria despite the recently announced withdarawal of Russian forces, Viktor Bondarev, former Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Chairman of the Defense, and Security Committee of Russia's Federation Council revealed on December 13.

According to the Russian state-run news agency TASS, Russia is not going to reduce its anti-aircraft capabilities in the country. Some number of helicopters, warplanes and military personnel still involved in the ongoing anti-terrorist efforts will also remain.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that the US had not observed any significant withdrawal of forces from the country.

"There have been no meaningful reductions in combat troops following Russia's previous announcements planned departures from Syria," Reuters quoted Marine Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman.