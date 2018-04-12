© AFP 2018/ STR



A number of British forces have been captured by the Syrian army during military operations in Eastern Ghouta, according to reports by local media.According to a report by Al-Mayadeen news channel cited by Fars News, a number of British troops have been captured during the Syrian Arab Army's operations in Eastern Ghouta."After the plot was disclosed, the Syrian-Russian military commanders started operations in Eastern Ghouta to repel it," the sources cited by Al-Mayadeen and Fars said.Jordan and NATO," now trapped in Ghouta, and move them to Idlib, the source says.of Nusra Front terrorists from Ghoutafor "special foreign forces that were among the ranks of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated" Nusra front terror organization.the source said.