This is really pathetic, but it no less dangerous. First, there was the order given from Above: Israeli officials : theThen there was the summoned servant's immediate reply: Trump : "Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price" .The most amazing thing is not that the subservient slave reacted like the subservient slave that he is. The most amazing thing is that the pretext used in this announced false flag was announced by Nikki Haley at the UNSC on March 12th, almost one month ago! That, and the fact that Trump probably did not realize that he was told to threaten only Syria and not Russia and Iran. Although, who knows, maybe the rabidly psychopathic Neocons who now run the White House actually did tell him to bark up Russia and Iran too, I would not put that past them.There is, of course, the slim chance that just as Trump did absolutely nothing to "Rocket Man" (even though Trump had a "bigger red button"!) he might not do anything to "Animal Assad" either, but frankly I would not recommend placing much faith in that kind of self-restraint. Why? Because the AngloZionists are absolutely desperate to prove that they are still relevant, manly and, of course "indispensable".Now look at this photo again:And just imagine how he feels about it:Thus we have all the elements of a perfect storm. Trump has a HUGE need to show how manly and tough he is (his wall is a disaster , he wants to send in 4000 troops to protect it), he might be interrogated by Mueller very soon, there is the annoying issue of "Stormy Daniels" still constantly re-heated by the media, and now that certified nutcase McCain is blaming *Trump* for the (completely fake) chemical attack in Syria. By any measure Trump looks like a pathetic clown and that is not something he can tolerate much longer,and, even better, at the Russians in Syria.Will the fact that this was all announced by Nikki Haley three weeks ago change anything?Of course not!After all, if the Russians could use "Novichok and buckwheat" in the UK, why would they not use chemical weapons in Syria? And, no, the fact that neither the Russians nor the Syrians actually have any chemical weapons (both were fully disarmed and certified as such) makes absolutely no difference! After all, the Russians never declared their stocks of buckwheat to the OPCW...The big unknown is what will the Russians do?As I explained elsewhere , they are in a bind:So yes, tonight, yet again, we are headed for war, a war in which Israel will use the USA as its "attack pit-bull" in pursuit of its narrow regional interests (topple Assad, trigger a war with Iran) and thereby put all of mankind at risk.As Israel Shahak put it so brilliantly : this is a case of "think locally, act globally".And the once proud West now silently obeys his Master's voice.Disgusting.