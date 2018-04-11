Puppet Masters
Trump heard his master's voice, and like a good dog he's going to war - or will he?
The Saker
The Saker Blog
Sun, 08 Apr 2018 00:00 UTC
Israeli officials: the "U.S. must strike in Syria" because "Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him"
Then there was the summoned servant's immediate reply:
Trump: "Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price" .
The most amazing thing is not that the subservient slave reacted like the subservient slave that he is. The most amazing thing is that the pretext used in this announced false flag was announced by Nikki Haley at the UNSC on March 12th, almost one month ago! That, and the fact that Trump probably did not realize that he was told to threaten only Syria and not Russia and Iran. Although, who knows, maybe the rabidly psychopathic Neocons who now run the White House actually did tell him to bark up Russia and Iran too, I would not put that past them.
There is, of course, the slim chance that just as Trump did absolutely nothing to "Rocket Man" (even though Trump had a "bigger red button"!) he might not do anything to "Animal Assad" either, but frankly I would not recommend placing much faith in that kind of self-restraint. Why? Because the AngloZionists are absolutely desperate to prove that they are still relevant, manly and, of course "indispensable".
Question: how do you really piss off a narcissist?
Answer: ignore him.
Now look at this photo again:
wall is a disaster, he wants to send in 4000 troops to protect it), he might be interrogated by Mueller very soon, there is the annoying issue of "Stormy Daniels" still constantly re-heated by the media, and now that certified nutcase McCain is blaming *Trump* for the (completely fake) chemical attack in Syria. By any measure Trump looks like a pathetic clown and that is not something he can tolerate much longer, especially not when his Israeli Masters are clearly giving him an "out": strike at Syria and, even better, at the Russians in Syria.
Will the fact that this was all announced by Nikki Haley three weeks ago change anything?
Of course not!
A Ziomedia willing to report the Skripal nonsense with a straight face will also do *exactly* as it is told in this case: they will take it all very seriously, they will even praise Trump, just a little, and they will blame "Animal Assad" and Putin for it all.
After all, if the Russians could use "Novichok and buckwheat" in the UK, why would they not use chemical weapons in Syria? And, no, the fact that neither the Russians nor the Syrians actually have any chemical weapons (both were fully disarmed and certified as such) makes absolutely no difference! After all, the Russians never declared their stocks of buckwheat to the OPCW...
The big unknown is what will the Russians do?
As I explained elsewhere, they are in a bind: sinking USN ships or striking USAF bases in the Middle-East would be an act of war, just shoot down some cruise missiles (or render them inoperable by EW means) would be interpreted as a sign of weakness and invite further US escalation. And yet, again, Moscow is warning of "dire consequences".
So yes, tonight, yet again, we are headed for war, a war in which Israel will use the USA as its "attack pit-bull" in pursuit of its narrow regional interests (topple Assad, trigger a war with Iran) and thereby put all of mankind at risk.
As Israel Shahak put it so brilliantly: this is a case of "think locally, act globally".
And the once proud West now silently obeys his Master's voice.
Disgusting.
Reader Comments
Comment: It would seem as though Donnie boy is in a real pickle. On the one hand he has recently made some seemingly pro-detente statements to Baltic leaders which suggest he's wants to be - and wants others to be - reasonable with Russia: And on the flip side, he now appears as though he's just following Deep State/Zionist orders and/or is attempting to do the most stupid and politically expedient thing he can think of at the moment. If he's got some smart moves planned that will diffuse what will almost certainly bring greater conflict with Russia, then we're likely to see them soon. If not, we could see the beginning of something truly awful.