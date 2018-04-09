© AP Photo/Matt Dunha



On April 3, Donald Trump hosted the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Especially memorable were the words of Trump during the working lunch with the Balts."I think that today the Baltic countries are the best allies that you have in Europe and in NATO, and besides, we are doing our homework, we are modernizing our armies, we are already spending 2% on defense" said Dalia Grybauskaite, Lithuanian president.Of course, the Russian threat was mentioned. After all,Trump suddenly came to an unexpected conclusion for the congregation: his guests are stupid. "