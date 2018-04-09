Trump with with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite
On Apr 8, 2018 US President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite during a tour of the new NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump and other NATO heads of state and government on Thursday will inaugurate the new headquarters as well as participating in an official working dinner.
On April 3, Donald Trump hosted the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Especially memorable were the words of Trump during the working lunch with the Balts.

"I think that today the Baltic countries are the best allies that you have in Europe and in NATO, and besides, we are doing our homework, we are modernizing our armies, we are already spending 2% on defense" said Dalia Grybauskaite, Lithuanian president.

Of course, the Russian threat was mentioned. After all, Russophobia for the Baltic leaders is a national idea, a foreign policy base, and the main export commodity.

Trump suddenly came to an unexpected conclusion for the congregation: his guests are stupid. "To be honest, we are very tough on Russia, but in my opinion, if we get along with Russia, it will be a good thing, not a bad thing. We will see if we can do this or not, but if you could get along, it would be great. Let's see what will happen, only time will tell. It would be a good thing, not a bad thing, and almost everyone agrees with this, except for very stupid people. "