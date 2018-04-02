AFP via the Kremlin: President Trump has proposed White House summit to Putin



Two weeks after President Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his latest electoral triumph (defying his national security staff in the process), Agence France Presse and Bloomberg reported Monday that the presidentThe Kremlin made the announcementand close a US consulate in St. Petersburg in aThe White House hasn't said anything about plans for a summit. President Trump left things vague when he first raised the possibility of a formal meeting between the two leaders - a declaration that outraged Trump's critics.Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a Moscow briefing that Trump had extended the invitation.The Kremlin said it hopes the US has stopped its aggressive tactics against Russia. Bloomberg pointed out that Putin plans to discuss the Iran deal (to which Russia is a signatory) during a meeting with the Iranian president later this week.In its talks with Iran, Russia said it's seeking to "preserve the effectiveness of the joint comprehensive action plan."The Kremlin also said Putin has no plans to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un - unlike Trump, who is expected to meet with the North Korean leader as soon as May.Trump and Putin have met on several occasions at large conferences abroad.