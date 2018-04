© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais



A survivor of the Parkland school shooting said he was assured by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday night that the Second Amendment is safe. Kyle Kashuv , who's been snubbed by other Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students because of his support for gun rights and appearances on Fox News Channel, tweeted a picture of himself with Justice Thomas. Mr. Kashuv also tweeted a photo of himself and former Sen. Rick Santorum at the same Washington event, saying it was "an honor learning CPR from @RickSantorum! #BePrepared"