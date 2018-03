It took 5 weeks for @CNN to invite a student on from the republican side. They finally invited me on and then canceled over a RT of a factual article where someone called them a "fake news hypocrite".



Don't worry, though, they're the MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS! Q



- Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018

It took five weeks for Kyle Kashuv, a conservative Parkland shooting survivor, to be granted an interview with CNN, despite several of his classmates getting plenty of airtime. Having finally won an interview with Brooke Baldwin, the network has now canceled his appearance.Apparently, it has to do with one of his retweets.Kashuv's friend called to tell him the network had disinvited him.It seems Kashuv is taking the news in stride:Travis's tweet may have been a bit incendiary, but it's hard to forget how CNN rolled out the red carpet for the Parkland students who had called for gun control, offering them the opportunity to berate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a town hall last month.Loesch defended Kashuv Wednesday over CNN's "silly" decision.Travis has himself once been banned by CNN's Baldwin for making some colorful comments . Kashuv suggested the two of them should bond over the experience.