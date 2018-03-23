Apparently, it has to do with one of his retweets.
Kashuv's friend called to tell him the network had disinvited him. The tweet that got him booted was one composed by sports journalist Clay Travis , who called Baldwin a "fake news hypocrite."
It seems Kashuv is taking the news in stride:
It took 5 weeks for @CNN to invite a student on from the republican side. They finally invited me on and then canceled over a RT of a factual article where someone called them a "fake news hypocrite".Travis's tweet may have been a bit incendiary, but it's hard to forget how CNN rolled out the red carpet for the Parkland students who had called for gun control, offering them the opportunity to berate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a town hall last month.
Don't worry, though, they're the MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS! Q
- Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018
Loesch defended Kashuv Wednesday over CNN's "silly" decision.
Travis has himself once been banned by CNN's Baldwin for making some colorful comments. Kashuv suggested the two of them should bond over the experience.