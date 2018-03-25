David Hogg
David Hogg, who advocates Second Amendment restrictions, laments over possible constitutional implications of new clear backpack policy at his school.
Broward County public schools superintendent Robert Runcie announced this week his district was implementing a "solution" to thwart future gun violence. He said that following students' spring break, only clear backpacks would be permitted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

David Hogg, the outspoken MSD student who has spent more than a month advocating for stricter gun control laws, believes the move infringes on students' constitutional rights.

What did he say?

According to Grabien News, Hogg appeared at a gun control forum hosted by Axios' Mike Allen on Friday where he bashed the policy change and claimed it infringes on students' First and Fourth Amendment rights.

Hogg said students shouldn't feel as if they're going to school at a "prison" and cited privacy concerns of female students who may not want other students to see their feminine products.

"It's unnecessary, it's embarrassing for a lot of the students and it makes them feel isolated and separated from the rest of American school culture where they're having essentially their First Amendment rights infringed upon because they can't freely wear whatever backpack they want regardless of what it is," Hogg said.

"One of the other important things to realize is many students want their privacy. There are many, for example, females in our school that when they go through their menstrual cycle, they don't want people to see their tampons and stuff," he explained.

"What we should have is just more policies that make sure that these students are feeling safe and secure in their schools and not like they're being fought against like it's a prison," he added.


Other MSD students had similar reactions.

Does Hogg see the irony?

Hogg's comments drew a strong reaction on social media. Most people pointed out that Hogg's comments were extremely ironic - maybe even hypocritical - because he advocates for placing more restrictions on the Second Amendment, a move millions of Americans believe infringes on their constitutional rights.

