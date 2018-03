© YouTube



What did he say?

Does Hogg see the irony?

Broward County public schools superintendent Robert Runcie announced this week his district was implementing a "solution" to thwart future gun violence. He said that following students' spring break, only clear backpacks would be permitted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.David Hogg, the outspoken MSD student who has spent more than a month advocating for stricter gun control laws, believes the move infringes on students' constitutional rights.Hogg said students shouldn't feel as if they're going to school at a "prison" and cited privacy concerns of female students who may not want other students to see their feminine products."It's unnecessary, it's embarrassing for a lot of the students and it makes them feel isolated and separated from the rest of American school culture where they're having essentially their First Amendment rights infringed upon because they can't freely wear whatever backpack they want regardless of what it is," Hogg said."One of the other important things to realize is many students want their privacy. There are many, for example, females in our school that when they go through their menstrual cycle, they don't want people to see their tampons and stuff," he explained."What we should have is just more policies that make sure that these students are feeling safe and secure in their schools and not like they're being fought against like it's a prison," he added.Other MSD students had similar reactions Veteran Sean Parnell:Radio host Buck Sexton:AG Conservative, a popular Twitter personality:Austen Fletcher, a YouTuber known for his "man on the street" videos:Kyle Kashuv, MSD student who isn't anti-Second Amendment: