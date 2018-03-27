David Hogg
© JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
David Hogg gave a fiery speech at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday. But it was the statement he made at the end that left many with questions and concerns.
David Hogg delivered a fiery speech filled with gun control talking points akin to a progressive politician's campaign speech during the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally in Washington on Saturday.

But it was the statement he made after his speech that sent social media into a frenzy.

What did Hogg say?

During his four-minute speech, the 18-year-old student took aim at the National Rifle Association and the politicians the pro-Second Amendment organization supports, such as his senator, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

"First off, I'm gonna start off by putting this price tag right here as a reminder for you guys to know how much Marco Rubio took for every student's life in Florida. One dollar and five cents," Hogg said.

"When politicians say that your voice doesn't matter because the NRA owns them, we say: No more. When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say: No more. And to those politicians supported by the NRA, that allow the continued slaughter of our children and our future, I say: Get your résumés ready," he said later in the speech.

"Lastly, let's put the USA over the NRA," Hogg concluded. "Thank you, I love you all, God bless all of you, and God bless America. We can, and we will, change the world."


It was at that point that Hogg stepped away from the lectern and put his fist in the air. It's unclear what Hogg meant by the gesture, but it garnered tons of reaction on social media.

How did people react?

They found the gesture a bit...off putting.

Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland student who doesn't advocate for gun control, asked his followers to caption the moment.


"This is almost too easy," one person replied.

"'Today we march, but tonight we DISCO!'" another said.

Another made reference to Hogg's clear backpack complaints:


"First it was armbands, now it's salutes. #MarchForOurLives seems dedicated to reviving the totalitarianism that brought so much bloodshed last century. The demonization of groups in society, calls for violence, etc. This is why Americans own guns," another person said.

"Raised fist is a Communist gesture," one person noted.

"I'm doing everything CNN and liberals want me too. I really have no clue what I'm talking about," another replied.

"Not a good look. Gonna be a meme fest with this," another said.

"This dude's taste of fame is going to his head. Bigly!" another added.

Many others across social media compared the gesture to the Nazi Party salute.