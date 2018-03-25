© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Hundreds of thousands of students and Americans have descended on Washington for the first ever "March for Our Lives" rally. The rally was organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who are outspokenly in-favor of gun control.So it wasn't without irony when photos and videos surfaced showing a very heavy police and military presence at the march. And yes, those offering protection are armed with firearms.The rally has garnered support from every corner of the world, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to former President Barack Obama. Progressive organizations like Planned Parenthood and Michael Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety are also supporting the rally.