In January, someone named Mathieu Jean-Marc Joseph Rodrigue told The Daily Star that the world is going to end on June 24, 2018.
According to him, the date comes from a passage in the Book of Revelations that reads "And a mouth was given to [the Beast], speaking great things and blasphemy, and it was given authority to act forty and two months."
Combining the "42 months" number with the traditionally recognized number of the Beast, 666, as well as the "crop harvest and price" (it's still unclear what that means), he ended up with June 24, 2018.
According to Rodrigue:
"I heard a voice in the middle of the four living beings. This is wisdom. He who has intelligence can interpret the figure of the beast. It represents the name of a man. His figure is 666."Very little is known about Rodrigue otherwise.
His Facebook account is mostly barren, and he doesn't seem to have a public presence. In any case, the famous prophet and seer Nostradamus has apparently staked out 2018 as the end of days anyway, so it's not like he's covering new ground.
Our advice? Don't listen to Rodrigue, or anyone with a track record of predicting the exact date of the end of the world. If you really want to know how the world might end, listen to Stephen Hawking instead.