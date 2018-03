"Indiscriminate care and kindness"

An Iowa hair salon defended their decision to post a photograph of Ivanka Trump after a public outcry led to a boycott of their services.Here's what they posted of IvankaThe image included the president's daughter and Governor Kim Reynolds, with the caption, "Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We [love] supporting women in politics."Many customers rejected the message and said that they would be boycotting the salon thereafter."This is devastating. I love Salon Spa W so much. It's my place of refuge," read another. "As an incredibly loyal customer,before I book my next appointment, and will be canceling the appointments I have."A third comment read, "Do you know how much money I spend at Salon Spa W? I get my nails and hair done there exclusively, and literally have my appointments booked till years end. THIS makes me not want to give you another penny, and makes me really REALLY angry for all your amazing LGBTQ staff whose lives these women threaten. Please take this down."China Wong, the president of Salon Spa W, added a message to the photo defending their comment after the furor."We believe everyone matters and deserves ourcare and kindness," she wrote."We were taken aback by the response to the image below of our Governor with Ivanka Trump who received services from our salon," she added. "We also recognize impact matters more than intent.We share images of our clients, some that are recognizable public figures, to showcase our work.""We also serve you," she continued, "our beautiful, diverse, and passionate community. We proudly share our work and celebrate all of you because our purpose is making people look and feel beautiful."