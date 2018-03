© Peter Nicholls / Reuters



British foreign minister Boris Johnson is poisoned with hatred and anger so it is scary that he represents a nuclear power, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.Maria Zakharova was commenting on Johnson's earlier statement that compared Russia's hosting of this year's World Cup to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.The Russian ministry spokeswoman then added that... It is clear that [Boris Johnson] is poisoned with hatred and anger," she said, also denouncing his words as "unprofessional" and "rude."It is "scary" that "this man is a representative of a nuclear power that bears a special responsibility for its actions in the international arena as well as for the preservation of international peace," Zakharova said.