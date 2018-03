Obama's echo chamber of Deep State operatives came out swinging after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe late Friday evening.Former CIA Director and Twitter troll, John Brennan attacked President Trump for celebrating McCabe's firing.Brennan tweeted to Trump: When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you.Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power responded to Brennan's tweet by issuing a veiled threat to President Trump.Power tweeted:Samantha Power backpedaled after receiving a HUGE backlash from Trump supporters.We just misinterpreted Power's threat; we're too stupid to read between the lines.Of course we know what Samantha Power meant.Many people called for these threats by Power and Brennan to be investigated Samantha Power reportedly unmasked 260 Americans in her last year at the State Department with zero explanation. Why would a UN Ambassador need to unmask hundreds of American citizens?It's time to lock all of these criminals up.