Fox News reports:
Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was 'unmasking' at such a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration that she averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016 - and even sought information in the days leading up to President Trump's inauguration, multiple sources close to the matter told Fox News.Power isn't the only Obama official to be in hot water over the unmasking scandal. The Gateway Pundit previously reported Susan Rice's involvement in the unmasking scandal is raising red flags over what insiders view was an attempt by the Obama administration to undermine President Trump and his team.
Two sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record, said the requests to identify Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence reporting, known as unmasking, exceeded 260 last year. One source indicatedthis occurred in the final days of the Obama White House.
The details emerged ahead of an expected appearance by Power next month on Capitol Hill. She is one of several Obama administration officials facing congressional scrutiny for their role in seeking the identities of Trump associates in intelligence reports - but the interest in her actions is particularly high.
A new report out on Susan Rice says the former top Obama administration official revealed to House investigators why she unmasked Trump officials. Rice sought to understand more about a meeting between UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and senior Trump aides that took place late last year.
CNN claims:
Former national security adviser Susan Rice privately told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, multiple sources told CNN.This month, Rice was grilled in private, by the House Intelligence Committee concerning her role in the highly controversial intel-gathering practice.
The New York meeting preceded a separate effort by the UAE to facilitate a back-channel communication between Russia and the incoming Trump White House.
The crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, arrived in New York last December in the transition period before Trump was sworn into office for a meeting with several top Trump officials, including Michael Flynn, the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his top strategist Steve Bannon, sources said.
The Obama administration felt misled by the United Arab Emirates, which had failed to mention that Zayed was coming to the United States even though it's customary for foreign dignitaries to notify the US government about their travels, according to several sources familiar with the matter.
