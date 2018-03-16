List of Hillary Clinton's trips and falls in public



This is not the first time the failed presidential candidate has taken a tumble



London hotel in October 2017



Hillary Clinton broke her toe while on a book tour in London. As she explained it: 'I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards.'





Clinton made headlines after she was captured on video collapsing into the arms of her Secret Service agents after being rushed from the 9/11 memorial service at the World Trade Center last year. She later announced she'd been diagnosed with dehydration and pneumonia.





On the campaign trail in 2016



She stumbled up the stairs while boarding her flight to a rally in Winston Salem, North Carolina, in October 2016.



While visiting a rehabilitation center in 2016



She lost her balance briefly while climbing of the steps of a home for ex-offenders and substance abusers on the grounds of the former Charleston Navy Yard in February 2016. She was helped up by her aides.







She also famously fell inside her home in 2013 on the eve of testimony before a Senate committee investigating Benghazi. She ended up getting a mild concussion. When she appeared in Congress, she was wearing special prism eyeglass lenses, which are used to assist people experiencing double vision.



Before her flight to Yemen in 2011





The then-Secretary of State was boarding a plane to Yemen when she slipped to her knees at the doorway and was only saved from further embarrassment when an aide gave her a helping hand.

