While visiting Jahaz Mahal in Dhar's Mandu, Clinton was attempting to descend about 15 stairs.
She was holding the arm of an aide.
With Huma Abedin following behind, Clinton slipped about halfway down the descent, nearly tumbling down.
A man walking in front of her jumped to grab her as she reached for him.
Despite both men helping her get to the bottom of the stairs, she slipped again, nearly doing the splits.
Huma stopped to watch as Clinton attempted to regain her balance.
Hillary kicked off her sandals to get to the bottom of the stairs.
No one seemed alarmed by the startling display.
Clinton was in the country promoting her book, "What Happened." Yes, she's still bitter about losing to President Trump.
NTK Network reports:
Hillary Clinton suggested that people who supported President Trump in 2016 did so because they "didn't like black people getting rights," or women getting jobs, during a discussion at the India Today Conclave on Sunday.
"If you look at the map of the United States, there's all that red in the middle where Trump won. I win the coasts, I win Illinois, I win Minnesota, places like that," Clinton said.
"What the map doesn't show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product," Clinton explained. "So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, 'Make America Great Again,' was looking backwards."
