© EFE



In recent days Robinson was interviewed by an opposition news outlet and suggested the Venezuelan military should do a coup against the current government.

Diplomat Todd Robinson has constantly interfered in Venezuelan politics since his appointment to Caracas.The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry delivered Tuesday a protest letter to U.S. Embassy's Charge d'Affaires, in which the Bolivarian country expressed its rejection towards his hostile attitude and constant provocations, typical of an opposition leader.In the letter, the Foreign Ministry's Vice Minister for North America Samuel Moncada "strongly condemns" the interventionist declarations by the U.S. diplomatic mission about the upcoming elections.Venezuela has expressed its concerns about Todd Robinson's interventionist attitude several times since he arrived, which has earned him popularity among the opposition social circles he often visits.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said the U.S. mission is promoting a coup against his government.The last U.S. ambassador for Venezuela left the country in 2010 and Chavez refused to accept his replacement. Since then, both countries have only had Charge d'Affaires in their respective diplomatic missions.