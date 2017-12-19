Puppet Masters
Venezuela awards 2 offshore gas field licenses to Russia's energy giant Rosneft
RT
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 23:10 UTC
According to the agreement a Rosneft subsidiary, Grupo Rosneft, will become the operator of Patao and Mejillones offshore gas fields in the Caribbean Sea.
For the next 30 years, the Russian company will have the right to sell all gas produced at the fields for exports, including in the form of LNG (liquefied natural gas).
Rosneft is now to prepare proof-of-concept and base projects, which would require approval from the Venezuelan authorities for production to begin.
The total reserves of the two fields are estimated at 180 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, Rosneft said in a statement, adding that it plans to extract 6.5 bcm of gas annually for the next 15 years.
During his visit, Sechin also discussed Rosneft's cooperation with the Venezuelan state energy company PDVSA. In August, Rosneft provided PDVSA with $6 billion as advance payment for oil supplies.
The Russian company is already involved in a number of joint projects in Venezuela, including the Petromiranda, Petromonagas, Petrovictoria, Boqueron and Petroperija fields, which are estimated to hold more than 20.5 billion tons of oil.
Last year, those projects produced 8.4 million tons of oil, with Rosneft's share standing at 2.67 million tons.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- RV's become only option for many as San Francisco's homeless figures jump to 40%
- Lorry driver killed motorist by crashing into his truck while looking at pornography on his phone
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Das Boot ist kaputt! Germany has the world's best submarines, and none of them work
- Massive 'balloon' of hot rock is building up under America's Northeast
- More than half of Americans oppose moving US Embassy to Jerusalem
- Eva Bartlett: The North Korea the Deep State doesn't want the world to see
- Thousands protest new 'Nazi' coalition govt in Austria
- End of petrodollar hegemony: Yuan-priced crude futures due to launch on Christmas
- Israel to open probe on fatal shooting of Palestinian paraplegic
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- EU Commission seeks demographic shift: Europe too white, mass third world migration must be 'new norm'
- Brazilian DJ Kaleb Freitas killed as stage collapses in storm at music festival
- Tax reform delivers Conservative policy victories and dishonest Liberal hysteria
- Bernie Sanders' former press secretary on hunger strike in jail, faces deportation
- Flashback: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau takes part in Toronto gay pride parade
- Ian McKellen: Actresses who offered sex for work were exploited, but they are not victims
- Wall Street Journal says tax cuts will grow the economy more than expected
- D.C. woman accuses Congressman Ruben Kihuen of sexual harassment for flirting
- Pelosi fails to show up on tax cut protest after only a handful of people show up
- More than half of Americans oppose moving US Embassy to Jerusalem
- Eva Bartlett: The North Korea the Deep State doesn't want the world to see
- Thousands protest new 'Nazi' coalition govt in Austria
- End of petrodollar hegemony: Yuan-priced crude futures due to launch on Christmas
- Israel to open probe on fatal shooting of Palestinian paraplegic
- EU Commission seeks demographic shift: Europe too white, mass third world migration must be 'new norm'
- Tax reform delivers Conservative policy victories and dishonest Liberal hysteria
- Flashback: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau takes part in Toronto gay pride parade
- Wall Street Journal says tax cuts will grow the economy more than expected
- D.C. woman accuses Congressman Ruben Kihuen of sexual harassment for flirting
- Pelosi fails to show up on tax cut protest after only a handful of people show up
- Israel First! The 43 times US has vetoed UN resolutions against Israel
- Anti-Russian McCarthyite witch hunt comes for Jill Stein - because she once sat next to Putin and Flynn
- Is this a joke? Trump judicial nominee has glaring lack of legal knowledge (UPDATE)
- Any EU crackdown on cryptocurrencies will be dumb, hypocritical, and likely ineffective
- Despite the sanctions EU-Russia trade is recovering
- Sinking feeling? UK's brand new £3.1bn aircraft carrier has sprung a leak as cost for F-35 jets skyrockets
- Dutch Freedom Party leader calls for Trump-style Muslim travel ban in Europe
- Russia and China hold joint air defense drills preparing for surprise attack
- Big surprise: Israeli court rules to keep documents about Israel's involvement in Rwandan genocide sealed
- RV's become only option for many as San Francisco's homeless figures jump to 40%
- Lorry driver killed motorist by crashing into his truck while looking at pornography on his phone
- Das Boot ist kaputt! Germany has the world's best submarines, and none of them work
- Bernie Sanders' former press secretary on hunger strike in jail, faces deportation
- Ian McKellen: Actresses who offered sex for work were exploited, but they are not victims
- At least 6 people killed as Amtrak train derails onto highway outside Seattle, Washington (VIDEO)
- The myth of sexual harassment and the warlock hunt of #MeToo
- Beheaded statues at California church a 'hate crime', says pastor (VIDEO)
- Are brain injuries a hidden cause of criminal behavior?
- How did a UFO story make the front page of the New York Times?
- BuzzFeed editor says 'All I want for Christmas is full communism now'
- Watch: Watters eats steak while debating meat-eaters' 'toxic masculinity'
- 'Deeply shocked': UK Diplomat murdered in Beirut
- Russian invasion! RT launches new "RT France" channel
- France accepts first refugees screened in Africa - new policy will see many economic migrants deported
- The #MeToo wildfire is raging out of control, and it will turn on its creators
- The women worried about the #MeToo movement
- Propaganda: China is bad because they have lots of surveillance cameras and people just disappear
- Boris Johnson revives 'Russian meddling' fairy story - now with Facebook trolls
- Police in Malmo, Sweden retract safety advice to women despite 3rd gang rape in 1 month
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Student's gold pendant find is worth £145,000 and 'rewrites' Anglo Saxon history
- Cross-disciplinary study reveals the need for a rewrite of pre-Columbian history
- The enigma of the Coligny Calender
- Ottoman archives hold records of Jerusalem deeds
- US repeatedly promised Russia "no NATO eastward expansion" - declassified docs
- Did the CIA use Gloria Steinem to subvert the feminist & civil rights movements for the purpose of further separating people?
- Ancient fish hook reveals women did all the hard work 12,000-years-ago
- The medieval craze for almond milk and how cows milk was mainly consumed as butter or cheese
- Archaeologists confirm multiple ancient Bronze age tools made from meteorites, knowledge of time needs to be 'revised'
- Trove of statues depicting lioness goddess Sekhmet discovered in Egypt
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Flashback: Asteroid dust may influence weather, may play 'more important climate role than previously recognized'
- As CRISPR gene editing moves into new territory ethical debates on use in humans take on new urgency
- Researchers plan expeditions to Larsen C ice shelf to investigate newly exposed marine life
- Astronomers discover 7 exoplanets roughly the size of Earth
- Quantum memory with record-breaking capacity
- Quantum droplets are the most dilute liquids
- The physicist's physicist ponders nature of reality
- SOTT Focus: Conflict of Interest in Scientific Research And Our Own Personal Bias
- Alternate reality: Mozilla's Mr. Robot promo backfires after it installs a Firefox extension without permission
- The sun is blank, NASA data shows dimming continues
- 'Potentially hazardous' 5km-wide Asteroid 3200 Phaethon to pass close to Earth tomorrow
- NASA teams up with Google AI discovering mini version of our own solar system
- Moscow physicists develop new theory on what happens inside black holes
- New 'blob' of hot, rising rock detected below part of the U.S. Northeast.
- Researchers identify new mechanism that helps explain why meteors explode in the atmosphere
- Scotland: Geologists discover 60-million-year-old meteorite strike and new mineral forms
- Saturn: Giant storms cause palpitations in atmospheric heartbeat
- Earthworms would survive in Martian soil
- Study claims chemical tipping point of magma determines explosive potential of volcanoes
- Massive 'balloon' of hot rock is building up under America's Northeast
- Brazilian DJ Kaleb Freitas killed as stage collapses in storm at music festival
- Lightning strikes man to death in Zambia
- Sinabung volcano erupts in Indonesia's North Sumatra
- Syracuse breaks snowfall record - and it wasn't even the snowiest spot in Central New York
- Flood kills at least 6 people in Malawi
- SOTT Focus: Thomas Fire Becomes Third-Largest Ever as California Experiences Another Record-Breaking Wildfire Season
- Ski area of Les Paccots in Switzerland claims 3.5m (almost 12 feet) of snow in 7 days; second resort has 9ft in 72 hours
- New brief lava flow at Stromboli volcano, Italy; activity remains elevated
- Third sea lion attack in a week prompts swimming ban at San Francisco's aquatic park
- More than 30 dead, 90k evacuated after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-Tak) hits Philippines
- Rising seas could displace 150 million people by the end of this century, says climate report
- Earliest ice formation in 71 years on the Han River, South Korea
- Mudslide fuelled by heavy rains buries village in southern Chile; 5 people killed with 15 more missing
- Hiker captures incredible footage from inside erupting Mount Agung, Indonesia
- Coldest summer for 100 years in Queensland, Australia
- With nearly 83 inches, Redfield is New York's snowiest place with winter yet to officially start
- Deadly Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-Tak) dumps over 1000 mm of rain on Philippines
- Huge 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesian island sparking fears of a tsunami (UPDATE, VIDEOS)
- Thunderstorm hits areas of United Arab Emirates, hail blankets ground (VIDEOS)
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Drinking Hot Tea Associated With Reduced Risk of Glaucoma
- Opioid epidemic causing uptick in HIV among injecting drug users
- SOTT Focus: The health program for Alzheimer's disease that mainstream treatment fails to surpass
- SOTT Focus: Nutritional Research Has a 'Consensus': Use Bad Science to Damage People's Health
- Dangers of Mercury: A case of 2 drops of dimethylmercury spilled on hand
- Rates of depression and suicide are rampant in American farmers
- The benefits of fasting and minimizing lectins
- SOTT Focus: Is Artificial Light at Night Making You and Your Kids Fat & Sick?
- Pushing cells to self-destruct combats deadly fibrosis
- Jon Rappoport: Big Pharma's control over the news
- The unique link between breathing and the brain
- Everyday products in the home that can be hazardous to your health
- Vaccine safety: How much do we really know?
- More evidence emerges in the link between fracking and poor health
- Evil Nestlé pays $2.3b for Garden of Life, Pure Encapsulations, Douglas Laboratories supplement company
- Gut dysbiosis, vagal nerve tone and mental health
- Autoimmune disease could be mistaken for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder
- Lectins, phytates, & autoimmune disease: Separating fact from fiction
- Anatomy 101: The science of stretching
- Study finds sulfates kill beneficial gut bacteria
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
Quote of the Day
The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim: nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.
Recent Comments
The announcement is a supranational proscription which has always been known to the private sector as the detonator by which to choreograph a...
The announcement is a supranational proscription which has always been known to the private sector as the detonator by which to choreograph a...
The announcement is a supranational proscription which has always been known to the private sector as the detonator by which to choreograph a...
The announcement is a supranational proscription which has always been known to the private sector as the detonator by which to choreograph a...
If they find out who did this great deed for Israel he’ll get his two weeks paid vacation and a promotion. They’ll just tell him not to kill...
Comment: See also: Russia will use Syrian seaports to export grain to the Middle East - official