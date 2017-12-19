© Khaled Al Hariri / Reuters



Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Russia wants to use Syrian ports to ship grain to Syria and neighboring countries."Syrian ports are ideal for exports of Russian wheat not only to Syria, but via Syria to Iraq and other nearby countries. That's beneficial for us," Rogozin said as quoted by RIA Novosti.The Deputy PM added that Russia harvested another record wheat crop this year, highlighting the necessity to export the grain.Russia and Syria are also planning to jointly create a phosphates deposit developer, according to Rogozin.he said in a follow up to his visit to the country.Last year, Syria offered Russia the rights to explore and develop land and offshore oil and gas deposits. In particular, Russia was invited to upgrade the Baniyas refinery and construct a refinery with Iran and Venezuela.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant part of Russian military from Syria, after a successful campaign against Islamic State terrorists (IS, formerly ISIS).