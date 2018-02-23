© US Venezuela Solidarity

The commitment to maintaining U.S. global dominance has moved war and militarism to the center of U.S. strategy.

Venezuela has led the way, proclaiming the dawn of a 21st century socialism that would create the new society and the new human in the process.

Violent regime change is now clearly the objective of the administration.

A

nti-imperialists must support national independence, especially when a nation is in the cross hairs.