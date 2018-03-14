© Reuters



"He has been captured and handed over to the justice system," read a statement from Venezuela's communications ministry.Venezuelan security forces on Tuesday detained Miguel Rodriguez Torres, a former interior minister and intelligence chief who officials say was connected to armed attacks on public institutions last year."He has been captured and handed over to the justice system," read the statement.Local lawmakers also confirmed the reports."I do not understand what the fuss is about the arrest of Rodriguez Torres, if he is well known that he is co-defending insurrectional actions," Pedro Carreño, the President Public Power Commission of the National Constituent Assembly tweeted Tuesday.Rodriguez, an army major-general who served under late leader Hugo Chavez as well as current president Nicolas Maduro, was arrested during an event at the President Hotel in Caracas by agents from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, or Sebin.Following the attacks, Maduro said the former pilot worked for Rodriguez Torres, who is being investigated for ties to the DEA and CIA.Rodriguez Torres denied any connected to Perez, who was killed during a clash with security forces in January.During the last few months, Venezuela's government has arrested a number of officials, including high level oil executives, on corruption allegations.