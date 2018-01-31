© Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Oil-rich Venezuela is officially joining the cryptocurrency craze. President Nicolas Maduro has announced the date for the pre-sale of a new "petro" cryptocurrency.The pre-sale date is February 20, and the country plans to replenish its depleted budget.The petro cryptocurrency will be divisible into 100 million units. The units will be called the mene. It will be backed by the country's vast oil reserves.As Reuters reports, the Venezuelan government has been recommended to sell $2.3 billion in a private offering, with up to a 60 percent discount, in mid-February.By issuing the petro, Venezuela plans to overcome the biggest financial crisis in its history that has lasted for the last four years and resulted in a devaluation of its national currency, the bolivar. Venezuela also wants to become a hub for blockchain technology for emerging economies.