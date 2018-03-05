Society's Child
Social Justice in STEM courses: College physics 101 course requires 'Decolonization' project
Mon, 05 Mar 2018 14:36 UTC
Last fall semester, students in Pomona College's Foundations of Modern Physics (PHYS101 PO) class were required to complete a "Decolonizing Physics" project as a part of their physics coursework.
Taught by Professor Janice Hudgings, Foundations of Modern Physics is a mandatory course for all students majoring in physics or astronomy. The Pomona College course catalog describes the class as an "introduction to wave mechanics, spectra and structure of atoms, molecules and solids, nuclear physics, and particle physics."
According to an email obtained by the Independent that was sent from a student asking for assistance on the project, students in Foundations of Modern Physics were "learning and discussing implicit bias, microaggressions, and other similar topics."
The email revealed that students are expected to "bring to light some of these issues to both the physics department and Pomona in general," citing a student movement at Harvard University calling attention to racial microaggressions as an example of the work expected from students enrolled in the physics class.
The student explained that she had attempted her own rendition of the "#ITooAmHarvard" project with the catchphrase "#ITooAmSTEM," and requested the stories of female students or students of color to discuss STEM-related social justice topics for women and persons of color.
The Pomona physics department ignored numerous and exhaustive inquiries, taking place over the course of nearly two months, from reporters at the Independent. Multiple anonymous sources, however, have confirmed the project's existence.
This assignment comes on the heels of the integration of social justice issues into the Introduction to Statistics curriculum at Pomona College.
The Independent made numerous attempts through email, phone, and in-person communication to contact the Pomona physics department, including physics and astronomy academic coordinator Natalie Hughes, and Hudgings herself - who acknowledged receipt of emails inquiring for more information - to obtain further details about the exact assignment prompt, the relation of microaggressions and decolonization to the introductory physics curriculum, class syllabus, and the history of the assignment of this project.
Thus far, Hudgings and the department have refused to comment.
Comment: For awhile there, it seemed like the STEM fields were safe from the social justice agenda, but clearly things are changing rapidly. The social justice ideology is spreading like a cancer through academics at a break-neck pace, and apparently even the scientific and mathematically minded can't resist.
The corruption of classic education is nearly complete. The make believe world of micro-aggression and social justice memes have no place in the sciences which are meant to focus on the realities of the world we live in. I can't help but notice how many of these departments pushing this agenda are headed by leftist females. OK,OK, so I'm a sexist. Mia culpa!
These people are taking away the right to have your own opinion by demonizing anyone with a different one than theirs.
They say they fight for democracy but what they long for is to be dictator once their self centered reality seems able to be thrust onto others.
They long to be recognized as the enlightened chosen people that they know they are.
What they really are is psychotic. They at least exhibit the first ten symptoms on Hare's 20-item Psychopathy Revised Checklist, outright. The last ten symptoms are debatable as we do not know these individual's personal history. Although for the behaviors currently observed they are a shoe in.