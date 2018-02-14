Society's Child
Jordan Peterson's battle against identity politics in academia could result in female college students coming to their senses
Love War & Sacrifice
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 13:13 UTC
Some Women's Studies professors even admit to seeing the programs in the same way. Breanne Fahs and Michael Karger of Arizona State University wrote a paper that called "to train students not only to master a body of knowledge but also to serve as symbolic 'viruses' that infect, unsettle, and disrupt traditional and entrenched fields." They went all on to call Women's Studies an "insurrectionary field," using stronger language even than the Dark Professor.
Well there are tentative signs that the Professors actions are having real world results. Especially in America the birthplace of the 'Women's Studies' meme.
The Indiana University Southeast, facing a budget shortfall of $7 million decided to phase out the Women's Studies program. Nothing of value was lost.
Western Illinois University administrators have recently recommended cutting the Women's Studies Major due to poor enrollment.
Women's Studies Professors are also reporting outbreaks of less naivety amongst their students. Stephany Rose Director of Women's and Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado is quoted in the The Chronicle of Higher Education as saying "Students who once might have been simply skeptical of my course now walk into the classroom feeling emboldened by what they're hearing from the top levels of government. They feel they can resist what we are teaching that much more."
Carly Thomsen a Professor of 'Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies' at Middlebury College in Vermont was shocked that one of her courses was described as "categorically insane." The course's title? "Queering Food."
Shane 2018-02-14T14:06:03Z
The tweet there at the end really goes to show the real intentions of 'gender studies'. It's not obviously not about countering oppression. Some guy making minimum wage gets a college student coming in to mock how he's trying to earn a buck, all at the direction of a professor no less. That's pretty lousy in my book.
'Queering food'.
Look, if it's absolutely imperative to 'queer' the food, please make sure you wash your hands first and don't spare the nailbrush.
Money matters.... not being full of free money from the Fed, CIA, Soros etc... these colleges have to face reality and not the delusions money can buy... as most of their parents and their kids don't see anything of value in these SJW programs... unless they want to work for those agencies/people paying for these programs, which they aren't... or near where near enough... so the programs get cut.
This whole SJW stuff is mostly fringe activity promoted by these agencies/people/foundations... same with most propaganda.... most of it falls on deaf ears... most people aren't interested... we here pay it much more attention than they ever do.... they have other things to do, like go out and get drunk... play videos/games... party some more... and maybe even study some, if all their pharma 'medicine' allows that.
