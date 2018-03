none of its officers were at fault

In a newly filed lawsuit, a woman is alleging that she was targeted and physically attacked by a local police officer just days after she testified against one of the officer's colleagues in court.Police initially received an anonymous call about a suspect who left a restaurant without paying her bill of $63.57. Officers arrived and arrested Jessica Mooney, 24, on charges of petty theft and child endangerment.However, the Miami New Times reported that Mooney had a copy of the receipt showing that she had paid the bill and the evidence is now included in her lawsuit against the department.While the officers claimed that Mooney yelled obscenities at them and attempted to hit Moreno, criminal defense attorney Scott Hecker argued that after watching the surveillance footage, it is clear that Mooney did not attempt to hit Moreno, and the multiple deputies who took Mooney to the ground and piled on top of her, used excessive force.Unsurprisingly, the department reviewed the surveillance and determined that. While the investigation is now closed, which should result in the surveillance video being released as public record, Local 10 News reported that the State Attorney's Office is refusing to release the video by citing "a recent legal decision from Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's office that basically opines that government surveillance video footage isn't public record because its release could compromise government security systems."Mooney said she was waiting at a bus terminal with her fiancé when they witnessed a police officer aggressively confronting a homeless man, and her fiancé began filming the encounter. Bruce LaClare was attempting to enter the terminal's restroom when he was accosted by Officer Victor Ramirez.Jessica Mooney said she chose to testify against Ramirez because she believed it was the right thing to do. No matter the amount of money she receives in damages if her lawsuit is successful, she still has to live with the physical injuries she received from her encounter with Moreno, along with the knowledge that she has encountered multiple police officers who have used excessive force and faced no accountability for their actions.