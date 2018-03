Students at the University of Texas, San Antonio are launching a new magazine called "No Whites Allowed."A Facebook event announcing Thursday's launch says the magazine will "create a space" for "black and brown people, especially those who are queer," who have been "told that they don't have a space" or a "voice or a say.""The [magazine] specifically features and promotes black and brown lgbtqa creatives," a description of the event reads. "We hope to showcase our talent and create an open space for our voices to be heard."An anonymous UTSA student told Campus Reform that "No Whites Allowed" is just the latest piece of "anti-white propaganda" to be passed around by "a host of liberal organizations" on the San Antonio campus.