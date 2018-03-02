A Facebook event announcing Thursday's launch says the magazine will "create a space" for "black and brown people, especially those who are queer," who have been "told that they don't have a space" or a "voice or a say."
Comment: And who told them that? Is there any evidence of someone telling "black and brown people" "that they don't have a space" a "voice or a say"? We're pretty sure that would be deemed racist and be subject to legal consequences, as it should be.
"The [magazine] specifically features and promotes black and brown lgbtqa creatives," a description of the event reads. "We hope to showcase our talent and create an open space for our voices to be heard."
White people are welcome to attend the launch party.
Comment: Why would they want to? That's like telling black people or Jews or Catholics that they're welcome at a KKK rally. And given the name of the magazine, it's kind of sending a mixed message, no?
An anonymous UTSA student told Campus Reform that "No Whites Allowed" is just the latest piece of "anti-white propaganda" to be passed around by "a host of liberal organizations" on the San Antonio campus.
Comment: Blatant racism against white people is seemingly becoming more and more acceptable. Martin Luther King Jr. is rolling in his grave.
