"When one sees him, a ruler must be a paragon of mercy, loyalty, humanness, integrity and scrupulousness. Indeed, there's nothing more important than appearing to have this last quality, for the common people are impressed by appearances and results."Remember when rival political parties would dig up dirt on each other? Anything would do: this guy once took a train journey and never paid for it; this one threw a candy bar wrapper on the street; this one once said women love it when he grabs them by the pussy; you know, silly stuff.
For the longest time, the public have always needed those involved with running their countries to be squeaky clean. People need that ideal to project onto, because they know they themselves are not perfect. Yet regardless of how great the leader in question might have seemed, 'ordinary' people really knew deep down that the leader wasn't perfect, but so long as their sins were kept under the rug, it didn't matter.
Call me strange, but having people in influential positions with as wholesome a record as possible just seems like a good idea. You could make a check-list of some of the things to avoid: you wouldn't want anyone who was mentally ill; you wouldn't want a drug addict; you wouldn't want a racist; you wouldn't want a known thief or murderer. Maybe just stick to people who are rational, well-educated, hard-working, humble and have a stable home life.
The only reason I can see for bringing someone on board who was unhinged, racist, irrational, would be if you'd created some sort of department that was predicated on those traits. In the same way, if you wanted to create a nation comprised only of white people, but the nation in question already included black people, you'd need to find an inveterate racist who could come up with a solution to that 'problem'.
On that point, if you're an unemployed inveterate racist, and you're reading this, you might want to call into your local Labour Party office, because it looks like they're hiring!
From the BBC:
Munroe Bergdorf: Trans model becomes Labour's LGBT adviserLet me get this straight. Bergdorf was fired by a shampoo company because her racist beliefs are at odds with their values... so now she's working with the Labour Party?
Munroe was the first transgender model to front a campaign for L'Oreal but was dropped in September after claims she posted racist comments online.
She wrote a lengthy Facebook post which it's claimed included the comment: "Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.
"Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour.
"Your entire existence is drenched in racism."
The comments were later deleted.
L'Oreal said her comments were "at odds" with their values and it ended its partnership with her.
The 29-year-old will work with Labour's shadow minister for women and equalities, Dawn Butler, who held an event at Parliament on Monday to announce the LGBT advisory panel.
What kind of topsy-turvey world are we living in when a shampoo company places above the main opposition political party of the United Kingdom when it comes to morals, ethics and scruples?
Recently, the leader of UKIP (the UK Independence Party) was fired from his position because his girlfriend made racist remarks. In 2002, Conservative front-bencher Ann Winterton was sacked for making a racist joke. Jared O'Mara was suspended by the Labour Party in October of last year for making racist and misogynistic jokes online.
So I'm just left scratching my head. In the past you had to have a clean record to get involved with political parties, and any transgression could cost you your position. Now however, you can be openly racist and score a job advising the Labour Party. I mean, what was the thinking behind this move? 'We need an expert on racism, so let's get a racist?'
This is a textbook example of the self-undermining, contradictory, irrational and inevitable results of politically correct madness. We have reached the stage where it doesn't matter at all what a person's character is or what beliefs they hold; if they identify as a minority then they are immune from all judgement. Anyone who criticises such a person is labelled a racist, bigot or sexist.
The amount of cognitive dissonance required to make statements like, "All white people are racist" is just astounding. I would argue that a self-contradictory, radical ideology cannot take root and flower in a person of sane mind and judgement. Instead, it can only happen after a population has been dumbed-down to the point of idiocy, or if the ideologue has some sort of past trauma or mental illness.
So I can only conclude that the ever-heightening cultural madness that we hear about every day is a marker for the accelerating degeneration of the psychology of people as a whole. Most people now, and especially the millennials who are trying to change society, were never taught how to think, and our wifi-irradiated, over-polluted environments together with grain-based, processed diets have made sure that those who want to think, can't. Combine that with a mainstream media that is nothing but a propaganda arm of the government, and we're set up for a full-fledged idiocracy where, for example, outspoken racists can become advisers to major political parties who are proud to have them on board, and those who find that objectionable are the ones with the problem.
There heads are in forward motion looking into an image on a screen. And what that screen tells them is the gods honest truth.
Shame on these political parties for tapping into that ignorance.
It's all about the men, another ploy by politicians to divert the real issues of the day, social economic changes that they have no idea how to solve.
Women need to take a serious look at history as far as I am concerned. The words toxic masculinity has been bandied around, toxic femininity is more appropriate.
What we are witnessing IMO is toxic femininity. These so called feminist have no idea what feminism is all about. They just sing from the rooftops how they have been wronged by men, do they have no idea that human civilization was grounded on the male/female principle, respect and collaboration.
Is this the future of mankind, at least for the western world. Women that rule the world, a younger generation of the population that is in serious conflict regarding who or what they are in a sexual sense.
So called liberal groups fight for one cause or another to make the world a more equitable and inclusive society, really!.
I have never seen such division of society in the what past 2-3 years that has now been revealed to the general public. An Agenda, well I guess it is up to those with eyes see and ears to hear to offer and opinion.