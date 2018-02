Over the course of the last week, the gun control debate has touched on a number of different proposals, from banning AR-15s, bump stocks and high capacity magazines, to changing the way we approach mental health and even raising the age of eligibility for purchasing a rifle.In a press conference, Gov. Scott issued a statement saying he would support requiring residents of the state of Florida to be 21 years or older to purchase any firearm. However, he says there would be exceptions. The governor explained, "There will be exceptions for active duty, and reserved military and spouses, national guard members, and law enforcement."The announcement comes after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida took the lives of 17 and as survivors of the attack, their community, and people across the nation demand change.Florida's move to raise the age limit will face opposition from supporters of the Second Amendment and organizations like the NRA which recently released a statement on such a proposal. In its statement, the NRA says At the national level, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) will be introducing similar legislation that is backed by Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Marco Rubio (R-FL).