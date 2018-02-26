Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Over the course of the last week, the gun control debate has touched on a number of different proposals, from banning AR-15s, bump stocks and high capacity magazines, to changing the way we approach mental health and even raising the age of eligibility for purchasing a rifle. Friday morning, Florida Gov. Rick Scott decided to support the latter.

In a press conference, Gov. Scott issued a statement saying he would support requiring residents of the state of Florida to be 21 years or older to purchase any firearm. However, he says there would be exceptions. The governor explained, "There will be exceptions for active duty, and reserved military and spouses, national guard members, and law enforcement."

The announcement comes after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida took the lives of 17 and as survivors of the attack, their community, and people across the nation demand change. This move by Florida's governor may not be considered good enough, though, as activists and supporters of gun control want a complete ban on AR-15s and similar semiautomatic rifles.

Florida's move to raise the age limit will face opposition from supporters of the Second Amendment and organizations like the NRA which recently released a statement on such a proposal. In its statement, the NRA says, "We need serious proposals to prevent violent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from acquiring firearms. Passing a law that makes it illegal for a 20-year-old to purchase a shotgun for hunting or an adult single mother from purchasing the most effective self-defense rifle on the market punishes law-abiding citizens for the evil acts of criminals."

At the national level, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) will be introducing similar legislation that is backed by Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Marco Rubio (R-FL).