Society's Child
Student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School condemns media for politicizing school shooting to push gun control agenda
Sarah Taylor
The Blaze
Mon, 19 Feb 2018 18:03 UTC
killed 17 people and injured many more - has openly condemned the media for politicizing the tragedy in the days after the Wednesday shooting.
What are the details?
Speaking with The Daily Wire's Ryan Saavedra, high school student Brandon Minoff accused the media of taking the focus off of those killed in the mass shooting and using the massacre for an opportunity to push for gun control.
"I think it's the media," Minoff told Saavedra, pointing to the media, who the outlet reports Minoff believes is pushing gun control as a response to the shooting. "They exploit everything to make it political. They're more concerned about gun control at this moment rather than the fact that there were 17 people that were killed."
The Daily Wire reported that while Minoff does believe that restrictions and limitations should be imposed on firearms, he is greatly disappointed by the media coverage in the days following the deadly attack.
"It pains me to see that knowing that 17 of my classmates are dead and they just want to talk about gun control," Minoff added. "Students have opinions, they say stuff that they're against guns, and that gun control is necessary, but they're making it bigger than it needs to be at this moment."
While Minoff said that passing some sort of legislation to reduce tragedies of this type would be "helpful," he also seems to have doubts about any gun control laws' efficacy.
"You can't drink until you're 21, but that doesn't stop kids from drinking," he explained. "I don't know if there is a way to stop it. There is a way around anything."
The outlet reported that Minoff does, however, feel that schools should have armed guards, and said that if assistant football coach Aaron Feis - who died a hero for shielding students from gunfire with his body - had a weapon, the fatalities may have been reduced.
"If Coach Feis would have had a gun or any of the other security guards would have had a gun it definitely would have been less fatal," Minoff reasoned. "[The shooter] and coach Feis were face-to-face and he just shielded kids instead of having the ability to kill the shooter."
Reader Comments
baron 2018-02-21T19:57:51Z
Meanwhile the local media, corrupt politicians, and unwitting children walk out of Seattle Schools protesting gun violence, hence a defacto over by stealth of the Bills of rights, but of course none of the snowflakes thought to protest the mass murder of kids elsewhere across the globe by the military, or those entrapped into horrible lives smashing stones in cobalt mines. No, it's only when it appears their own little butts might be used as target practice for the same people doing these other crimes that they then think the solution is protecting firearms.